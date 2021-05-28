Transcript for Gas prices surge as millions hit the road for holiday weekend

And if you're driving to your weekend destination try won't be your only problem gas prices are seeing a huge surge. Alan Lopez joins us now from and land that Ellington warning these. Highest. Gas prices we've seen in the US in seven years so is this related to the colonial pipeline shut down or something else going on here. Kate and good morning more than 34 million people are expected to hit the roads this weekend and it is morning Dell Poland this time a year ago as for what drivers can expect. Extra scene at eight could take them at least two point 8% longer to get to where they're going. Across a country over the weekend Diane. And now when you said that I'm. Gas prices are also can you talk us through that in what's causing them. Yes and the national averages three dollars and four cents a gallon compared to a dollar 96 and Jesse you're going to experts say that's in part the days. Oil production is not acted a scene pre pandemic levels in the same way and traffic is. And of course you mentioned as a colonial pipeline shut down the size wouldn't mind on gas stations and didn't help much either. So yeah. Powell the how many people are expected to drive to their weekend destination in one of those people have to prepare for. Yes a 34 million people that's the amount of people accidents are expecting to hit the roads. And there's scene of the longest and Lacey game we'll take place between two games. 30 PM if you can avoid those times and try to do that and on the disease for a second hearing and didn't act decently and in a lot of how were. Wall monks are drying with the exception they. Diesels sell it is also important to check the fuel availability the boy had all the doors and so is there a good time to believe the kind of the best time to avoid the traffic. Yeah sold in the morning so right now would be a good time and then after 6:30 PM I had seen DA would be a good times. You head out the door but again just making sure that there is availability of feeling your area is as important is leaving at the right time thanks I'm Alan Lopez in Atlanta thank you.

