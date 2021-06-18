24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Gas station roof ripped off by Hurricane Nicholas

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall as a Category 1 storm, with footage showing powerful winds blowing over a gas station roof in Matagorda, Texas.

