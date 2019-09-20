Transcript for Gator spotted in murky Michigan pond

Check this thirteen ABC news drone footage you can see what experts believe is an American alligator gliding along in a murky time. This pond is in a wooded trail area behind Bedford junior high a teacher spotted the animal one not native to Michigan. Owners won't won't let nobody out. This kind is primarily used by students and biology class not exactly where you'd expect to find what experts estimate is a three foot long straight American alligator it's believed to be a pet who escaped. Or was let loose. They got loose or somebody love those one of the other. In their in state legal for water water and when I was walking in there's issues. Gerald. DNR which sent Joseph was the man for the job. I pick a mobile time during her interviews we saw the rep tile moving. Jill attempted to catch the Gator with his bare hands but it was too quick to snatched. Well kimono with a little boat and so nuts and we'll probably get it to one side. With some fish and nuts and we got we got a news control with some. Margo army in the athletic director at Bedford is asking everyone to stay clear of the area. Entrances to the pond are blocked with cone. And now it's a little bit of a burden for us as we need to make sure we get rid of it we are ideas going which throws Joe's expertise on this it's not a it's not a real threat to anyone it's gonna stay there but we will do not yours best if this was all eight foot alligator. I would still here tonight we get a and its its burgers. So for at least tonight this skeeter remains in its new unlikely home.

