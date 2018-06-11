Transcript for Genealogy test leads to arrest in 2001 murder, police say

We turn out to the breakthrough and a cold case that has puzzled authorities in Florida for nearly two decades Christine frank was a student at the University of Central Florida. When she was shot and killed during a robbery in 2001. Police found DNA at the scene but there is no match until this year when they sent the DNA to gen match. A voluntary data base used by people. Researching their Pamela history. Well that DNA apparently matched true members of one family. Which eventually police say led to their cousin. 38 year old Benjamin homes. Finally possibly providing relief for Christine Frank's family. I am so great phone just shouldn't just having it settled in our minds and knowing that he's behind bars and can't hurt anybody else I mean I honestly never thought they would find him. Police say they match the suspect's DNA from cigars and a beer can that's a fifteen cold case possibly solved thanks to genealogy.

