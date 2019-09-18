Transcript for General Mills recalls flour over E. coli fears

General Mills is pulling bags of flour off store shelves did you E. Coli concerns that recall impacts five pound bags of gold medal. On bleached all purpose flour company says bags with the used by date of September 6 20/20. Should be thrown away. And they are right now no reports of any illnesses connected to this recall.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.