Transcript for Genetic genealogy helps man exonerate after 20 years in prison

I. Quickest in the courtroom I appreciate everything everybody has done in the last twenty years. And I hope that things get learned from this mistake. And I hope. Things get changed and things get better for there's never another mistake like this ever happened in this community. Or in this state I don't want and media ever forget about it you don't. That is the one thing in this world that people sometimes do because you know she's foreshadowed sometimes we're all of this going on right now. I hope the we have. Edgy dark. Some days you have to accept reality it is my opinion for me for permanent. And then there's other days we're the rest of my team lost their own faith. Believe I was the one goal and that's going to be OK we got the next thing we'll we'll get them on the next. Days that day we're. We're. Still there will be no more here. Two years ago I accepted the fact can be convicted felon and and I didn't have certain rights I couldn't do certain things and I couldn't go to certain places. Live a different life now I don't ever have to worry. It's a new life a new beginning a new world. And I'm used and enjoyed every day but to continue doing what I've been doing going to work it. Living the life that I should have been living for the last point two and a half years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.