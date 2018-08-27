Transcript for George W. Bush and Obama asked to speak at McCain memorial

Tributes are pouring in for the late Senator John McCain being remembered as an American hero and the maverick of the senate the senator of course passed away on Saturday surrounded by loved ones. And Aaron Terry Moran is in Sedona Arizona near the McCain family ranch. Terry the focus now of course is on celebrating McCain's amazing life how is his family planning on doing. Oh what a life it was as everybody knows. John McCain really an American original tested like few of us ever are and passing the test and going light. With gusto that it was inspirational about what you thought of as politics and so his family. And this state his adopted home state was born in Panama. Grew up a navy brat and and moved here really when he married Cindy McCain and it took it to its heart and they took him to his heart cell. Arizona will memorialize and celebrate John McCain with events through the week on Wednesday. Senator McCain will lie in state in the rotunda of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix and then on Thursday. There will be a memorial service in Phoenix Baptist Church for all of his Arizona friends and admirers Joseph Biden will speak at that. At that memorial one of the examples of that kind of bipartisan. Friendship. That that Senator McCain was able to forge over the years and then in Washington. Senator McCain will lie in state in the rotunda of the United States capital on Friday and honor. Rarely recorded really to members of the senate I think the last one was Senator Ted Kennedy but only about thirteen. Have been accorded that honor over the history the senate. On Saturday there will be national service of memory in celebration at the national cathedral in Washington DC and then and Sunday. In a private ceremony. There will be. The Senator McCain will be interred as was his request as was wishes. At hospital point the cemetery at the US naval academy in Annapolis so he goes home in a way. He was did. Son of navy admirals. Navy admiral on the grants and the navy admiral he was class of 1958. At Annapolis and forth very close friendships there. And asked to be buried there. He will do you will be buried there aunts and. Line of service and his family that he most definitely. Continued and Terry I want to stay with us but I want to bring in Karen Travers he's at the White House Karen president from tweeted his condolences. A to the McCain family writing my deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain our hearts and prayers are with you. But it looks like the president won't be involved. In any of the services we're hearing he may not it and I know they were adversaries but Howland usual is this. It's only be quite unusual Diane and there's no official confirmation that John McCain had. Not invited or which did not have president trump and his funeral but there certainly have been reports about that. Remembers this a couple of months ago that the president was not a part of Barbara Bush is funeral while his wife the First Lady went and attended with other dignitaries there. That tweet that you just read was the only response to John McCain's passing by president Tron. There is no formal statement by the White House there's a report that. There was one drafted presented to the president that talked about McCain's service to the country he's at decades in public service and his heroism in Vietnam. But the president rejected that it did not want that to be released. Other notable Diana's that there is no proclamation. Over the weekend from the president ordering the likes to be lowered to half staff as he has done in the past for Barbara Bush reverend Billy Graham and John cool and also after mount shootings. The flags were lowered Saturday night we came into the White House this morning we noted that they were back up to full staff. As well as other flags around the city now going back up on federal buildings on capitol that we're told they were lowered. Is it abnormal for lack of rain again after that period time for it's it's and it. That's the president's discretion I think that he would look into this and it found that you know one day would be customary. For a lawmaker but certainly Amy sound oldies for Barbara Bush from the times passed away until she was buried. That is up to the president but notable that there wasn't even a proclamation now this is done at the white house on Saturday not and Karen what's the reaction elsewhere. You know everybody is just lauding John McCain's decades of service to this country starting from his time military of course all of the things at Terry Moran mentioned about his service in Vietnam heroism he displayed there. And then his career in Washington and John McCain lot of that image he had a maverick some that he that. Didn't does go with the party line but did what he felt was right we'll batten and that. He sometimes it's very frustrating to Republicans that meant Democrats were always hoping that they could pull John McCain over and they are sign they were. We're frustrated by him is well but that was the way he did so over the last few days we've seen. As they're gusting statements about McCain's legacy of Frank's it's he had notable that you have as president Biden speaking at a service for McCain an Arizona later this week a lot of just bipartisan agreement that. He there's nobody like John McCain in Washington aiming see anybody like him for some time and we're so. Familiar with is you know legacy. In Washington in what he was known for that ad there as a maverick. But when it comes Arizona even though he wasn't born there he really took a lot of pride in his adopted home state what's the reaction been like. There to his past. South and hit her. Say what you can imagine. Sardine gate you can imagine what the reaction here is then that the loss I was and the other that we come out here in the predawn hours into the spectacularly. Beautiful place. Every day the McCain ranch just a couple of miles from here. You can see why he loved it and it almost felt. Like this ancient desert. It was a little bit smaller. With John McCain gone from it. It was uninteresting that you know it is born in Panama. His father was in the navy he was raised in Hawaii and elsewhere. He lived a long time in Washington DC is a kid he went to high school in Alexandria Virginia. In any had a long career in Washington the way and he came to Arizona with his bride. He did fall in love with it and that's it struck me is that his that kind of maverick independent streak that he had matched the politics of Arizona have proud here. Of their own kind of flinty pioneer independence the to Barry Goldwater. Think about justice Sandra Day O'Connor their political heroes have that same. You know don't mess with us we're gonna make up our own minds attitude and any fit right any one election that states and that. Six times. Including and 2016 tough race went when there was already. The the populist. Tea Party and then trump Ian movement in the Republican Party they still. Elected him so you get this sense here that that. A great Arizona has has left us as well as a great American. And and that's why in the coming days you'll see people I think filing by that casket in the Arizona State Capitol. And saying good bye along with Joseph Biden at the memorial service on Thursday. It's an interesting journey that brought him here to this beautiful place to place he loved. And and a place that he chose really to spend his last months. It is indeed Terry Anna and so many ways he's irreplaceable but the Arizona governor now has the nearly impossible task of appointing a replacement for John McCain seat in the senate. Howell that process work and are there any names being floated as possibilities at this point. Sure it's an interesting process state law provides for it if there is a vacancy by death or resignation before may thirtieth of an election year where pass that. They just add that empty seat into the November elections but since this is August. There will be an appointment. By the governor Doug do see. One of the other aspects of the law is that it must be of the same party. As the departing senator so he is required by law to name a Republican he could name and self. He said he didn't want to do that's of some of the candidates John McCain's went widow Cindy McCain. Who has. Are all in her own right been a philanthropist then right at his. At at his side during his campaigns she's being talked about as a potential replacement for just for her husband. She would be more moderate than the current Republican Party it is believed. Of the governor's chief of staff there's four former senator Jon Kyl is being mentioned. This person who ever it is this Republican will serve until 20/20. There will then be a special elections are about the rest of John McCain's term. Which would go until 20/20 two so that's the process but one of these governor Doocy said he said let's just take a moment. Let's honor John McCain. And so he's decided he's not gonna talk about the replacement until after John McCain is laid to rest so we won't hear until sometime probably next week. Understandable all right Kerry were and they're from Sedona Arizona and are on Karen Travers. From the White House thank you both so much.

