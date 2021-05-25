Transcript for What George Floyd means to the racial justice movement 1 year after his death

One year ago today George Floyd stepped sparked mass protests around the world and a national conversation about social injustice and police reform. ABC news' chief national correspondent Byron Pitts joins us now from more. On the impact it may 25 two point twenty Byron thanks so much for being here one year ago today. The world learned the name George Floyd what do you think that name means now one year later. I think for many people a means many things but what worse to come to mind for me your pain. What his death those nearly nine minutes of a neo in his neck potential. I think the that the demonstrations that were sparked because of his death. Became a rallying cry from the nation the people came together and also progress there has been changed slow. And a few places but there has been changing in our nation Israel managed in policing I think it's had a the impact. And and it every aspects of that of society from policing top corporate America sees its role Powell what schools teaching school. So for maintained potential progress we've got some of the worst to come to mind when you hear the name of George forward. An irony and then part of ABC's special coverage of this story every step of the way well let's really stood out to you over the course of the past year. What they're there have been a couple I think first I call it the the rainbow of rage. The demonstrations that sparked across the country around the world historically when we've seen these kinds of demonstrations in America. The crowd has been overwhelmingly black and brown but this time what we saw. Is that the rainbow of America we didn't and not just black and brown and white people but we saw certainly liberals and moderates and conservatives. Who all came to the streets of Americans say what we saw on this videotape is wrongs that's one thing. Also. We are reminded in this in this high profile case it's not that there's about an individual and family I think our nation got to know. Joyce Floyd and his family and and I I think. You saw good and decent people hardworking people. Their own issues like every American family so that that was a connection. And then his funeral. It reminded me of the role the black church has played historically. In the civil rights movement and in movements in general it's a place of healing and hope. And in place but we're where we're groups can organize. And then lastly I think the trial to David children trial Derek -- trial forgive me. Does one of the few times American history that and high profile case that a racially diverse jury solve the same. Evidence and fairly quickly came to the same conclusion. I was mindful of the worst of Doctor King at the arc of the more universe is long. But it bends towards justice and for many people in many parts of America the conviction of dare show that. When he was convicted for how quickly he was convicted was a sign that America is in fact change. And Byron we're gonna break away for a second because the Floyd families now coming out at the white house with president Biden I'm gonna toss sort of David BR. Did you work. Good afternoon over coming on the air at this hour because president Biden has just met with members of George Floyd's family has this country marks one year now since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There was already a moment of silence in Minnesota the governor there are calling for that moment of silence at 2 PM. A lasting nine minutes 29 seconds came out of time former officer Dirk children had his knee on George boy's neck. Children was convicted of murder last month three other former officers awaiting trial next year. As you remember George Boyd stepped of course sparking global protests and demands for police performed here in the US. Deployed family in Washington today you see them right up there outside the White House meeting with the president and the lawmakers on Capitol Hill president Biden. Had set today as a deadline to pass the George Floyd justice and policing act. Which calls for sweeping reforms including banning choke holds and eliminating what's called qualified immunity for police officers. It has already passed the house the bipartisan efforts are to be making progress in the senate and has been crowned I believe Steve legal team. For the boy's family concede there at the microphones are. From the press assembled of the White House about what's. Mom attorney Ben Obama for attorney Chris Stewart attorney charter Roman religion Vinatieri. Jester Maryland and also. That's an Obama presidency OK how often we're have present witness here the family. I'm George Florida has some of there dear friends we have Rodney Florida we have a lawless Florida. We have terrace Florida and we have them. Brad Dan Williams. Obviously we have this little danger room we're and her mother rocks is here we're Jian and we are not living here. We Dominic don't William will close and personal France Venezuela president here. Briefly. The Brothers will address shoe. The president and the vice president man with the family of more. Over an hour and and their monetary you some things that happened in that medium I'm though the president was. Very. Personal because it got to know this family over the years and he warnings. Check all day elm home today of all days. To see how they were doing and terror rear at a rate bad. Day or stereo. Doing everything to make sure that his legacy is respect did. Damn that involves us gore and Jimmy were Simmons isn't just a few moments. To continue to press forward for the jars stored justice Beverley so mad. There he says he is ready to slash and any day he's bad. Dean doesn't want us and they beer of that doesn't have itself stands remaining so. He is gonna be patient to make shift to right field not arrest BO. Also. The Fam encouraged the president continue to meet with the civil rights leaders of advocacy groups there who have been working alone this. Put dead guys like. Reverend Alan NAACP. And the National Urban League them any there's so we're bad or. Our present to you for loan a slower. I bill and. And then it. I'm going grade. This and how we met with the president and the BP. It was just put a remembrance slow. What happened to my brother in this closes today then. Dave Lewis. Byrd a and it looks great. He's a genuine. They always speak from abroad. Get some good did this the vehicle that had a chance to meet little we have an opportunity to. You just thankful book plus mono and and we just want this dog bubbly meg can be passed in the new. Zero for another record you can't help people who because. Miss this thing if you can make federal allow Cuban ticked the bird. Which is the bald eagle. You can make for a federal hello to take people clothed. You don't and brother erratic and very brief. But you guys go in today's column is about the remembers of our brother George Hood father. Awful brand president. Bands. The Mr. President and vice president neighbors are condos and just keep it's in their goal in whatever way Zhu reiterated every game. This is how we're doing or we do we need but would take care I was still have big announcement and this is not a vote. How we feel it was all about today about our brother. And we've FaceBook daily show great concern. Fans. Here is waning crescent and mighty not drinking that reassurance that he would personally make sure adding value we hear from turns Florida. We're trying to relate to anyone in the course is that we're ready and. Hello everyone hello hello. You know home BA today there's an honor those who meet with the president and the vice president and put them assertiveness are soft family. Hey you know put him there actually given a so our concerns and now we still on the situation. They don't do a cup filled it was a very productive flow of conversation that I am grateful that I think everybody for the love taking. Okay evaluate from Brenda Williams didn't airfield George Florida who is like assigned to home. Ariel moment. Here in panic from lumber and home. I think it was a total they're very mean we're very appreciative and grateful ditto president vice president bite us here in this. I think that Demi Moore will be so all concerned at all. I think generally want to know is that that we resolve. Their home would he didn't support us they did let us know they support best in the field. But he wants summation of this to right field and onerous new. Call me also say they. He says that dale. No he's not happy about another inmate's good Paula he's has lost the deal in the right amenable and data host Georgia's biggest fans. Car and then there around. Hear hear from Martin co counsels there's always a team effort and we have a great train this stand what the chairman of great legal drain. But turning Chris Stewart and available bronze seen little baby will adjust my law partner. The president actually interact and play would you honestly had a absolute ball mommy and that's why this may be a sad day across the country but this space Hoover every day. CN Harrison sound like she's still smelling the have been problems of direction just come together and Democrat Democrat Republican and pass the bill you care about policing and the people you don't get past. Vendor and now we were here from a turn its owner Roman OJ. Number. Great co counsel. Good day everybody nice to see a wall I think what's important about today commemorating the one year. Date of the George Floyd's that this that we need this bill passed. Here's why we need it passed we need to protect fliers visible closing soon take life. We need people saved on the streets of our country they're supposed to be an unnecessarily shot by bullies. That's what's so important about this day. That's why I'm so proud to be standing with the Floyd family today being a represented. They're fighting for this bill would make sure it is meaningful and substantial. Thank you. Okay. And that Lou here briefing from attorney Justin Miller and we have more must be governor. Good afternoon. Indeed the important thing to remember and I think everyone spoken on different days but the important thing I want everyone remembers this there have been other bills that have been passed. Ten the last three months and protecting. Different groups of people. This group of people need to be protected to. And this started a long time ago. There's something to start a lot sooner the government take it a lot faster and so. We just ask that you if you're out there watching you know merger congressmen and birds or senator to pass this bill does very very important. It's had him stand and then probably before general question or two Beers. Todd Nash and a bar association president. Mitt not Jon CK hopping. Good afternoon. Justice for wine is justice for all. On behalf of the over 66000. Mostly African American lawyers in this country and globally. We must support the passage of the George what doesn't listen and we don't have additional news. Let's we want to see the carnage that we've seen happen over and over and over again and that's not acceptable. So please call your senator. Impress upon everybody in your community that we got into engines. Mr. Bergen and we're gonna just do this one time for his family back in Houston in North Carolina who couldn't be here. We go already is obvious. The sale save lives here and grid got a problem here. We'll stretch they have lines which officials including. Face his way. George door we'll miss him. They now maybe. Majority. But here are best for his family there could not be here today. Talking yeah ward. And I'm GOP is trying to get by again from. Policing organizations. Want the towards what policing and that's one of the reasons why we. Snow and that's the reason why it was not signed into law by the president today what say you about the fact that they're looking police organization. Good diet and you get looks like it's similar. Worse is more qualified immunity civil rights nurses police and. We're going to leave here and go me what Serbs brokered. As similar to sky. Sort of lead negotiators. In the United States senate to. Continued to talk about a bipartisan bill we don't think bad. There has to be one against other big shouldn't be that we are won't battled police and we all along just released since we're charged Florida. Would get the opportunity to take a breath we'll but I haven't and they don't isn't that where Rihanna and Taylor would get this leave him peace. We're about Havre heard. Door breast at all brand. And execute it were six Brothers and our body. They're blood is on this legislation so we're gonna continue to whip there's bound member is this leave it to him to continue to breast. Just say. We have the respect this real blow that's on this legislation. This must be meaning probe. And we can do this together. This is an American issue this is. Police sure our civil rights issue. We have to look at this as a national edition that we have all boarded Dillon will. Bob Shalala thank you Chris think I. There has been a big big seven years since we've had Mino bold legislation. And we look back and mr. ray remember. Jimmie Lee Jackson being killed in Alabama. There Marlins the game. And John Lewis bears Selma. Busan that. As good ever exist Eric did. Civil Rights Act violent past have here's a here's a trial we pray. That history can repeat itself. And that the death foot jars for where help probe lasts until he finally did may have globally through boy. Oh yeah. He or anything like he's sorry guys I'm a rabbit out think yourself why she threw. Did you have a you you're getting from leading the legal team for George Floyd's family. Several members of Georgia boy's family speaking after having met with president Biden and vice president Harris at the White House. They said the president is genuine they were thankful for the meeting but they said that he genuinely wanted to know how the family is doing. They reiterated that the president said he wants the right bill not a rush bill and that he's optimistic that there will be one of the forthcoming. We also heard there from a member of the legal team describing the moment. At the white house of the president played would cheat on we remembered that he had met. George flow it's a little girl in Houston on the eve of the funeral. He has a personal relationship now with his family had it was. Privately held today that we now have that image from inside the meeting that of them playing together. But once again the president NG on and the family said it was nice to see her smiling as she. So often does a want to bring in Mary Brewster standing by live she's right outside the White House and married again the president had. He previously said that today would be a deadline his hope for this. Policing have to be passed that obviously it's not the reality today but the president and this White House remains hopeful. And David today there is cause for optimism on the hill negotiators have said that they see a bipartisan framework emerging. Now they are getting into the this question of qualified immunity which shields. Officers from civil lawsuits but there are at least making strides the president's deadline that he is that obviously is not going to be met. But today was a chance of that meeting him to underscore his commitment to getting this done as you said the families say Mr. President made it clear he wants to a bill of substance and meaning. And Mary just to give the wind of the folks watching at home senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott they're going to be meeting would be senators momentarily over on the hill. And we should point out that these senators have that the support of their leadership which is a good sign. This is a Democrat and a Republican leading these negotiations in the senate knowing it's Horry passed the house. And there is look there's interest on both sides of the aisle to get something done your day agree that they have to finally. Past police reforms of course the question is and what does this really look like. In practice not just in concept and I think the president himself is facing criticism for not doing enough. The pressure on congress publicly we've asked the White House about that they say the president is deeply involved in this but he also wants to give these negotiators are spaced. To try and make some progress here the president obviously very eager and members and both parties to get something done here finally. The paper slot at the White House force Mary thank you wanna get to Alice press was on the ground in Minneapolis and he's been covering this case from the very beginning and Alex. Does it mention of the top there there was that moment of silence. But nine minutes in fact in Minnesota hole ready earlier today and and what is the mood on the ground there. Yet David that moment of silence observed here in Minnesota and into parts across the country people remembering those nine minutes and 29 seconds where we heard. George and Floyd in Baghdad for hair and call for help out here this is one of several events being held here in Minneapolis across. Not the last couple of days honoring George white's life remembering his legacy you can hear. But the music in the background here there's been speakers. There's a certain number of people who have come here together. To honor George Floyd they say they want to not only marked his dad but they want to remind everyone that they continue to work. Important justice and racial equality across this country I talked to a young lady here David and she told me that. Her reason for coming here is because she wants to see lasting change across the country she wants to see. By the way police officers are trained change you want to seal laws. That will change how things operate and she told me David that she knows that this one year anniversary marking George Floyd's. Death. It's just the beginning she says there's much work ahead and she's ready to continue that work David. Hope for real change on the ground there in Minnesota. At this hour and let's bring in our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas who covers up policing in this country and has for many years and here you know. Part of this debate in these final weeks of this negotiating back and forth between Democrats and Republicans has been whether or not. They would be able to eliminate this qualified immunity which a many police unions are our feel very strongly about. It but there is going to have to be a way to bring the sides together. Indeed David that is a critical issue police want that protects into. Remained in some fashion but other civil rights leaders saying that has to change. David as we look in the past years the primary thing that we now know is that police are under more scrutiny. Than ever and we've also seen some attitudes about race in this country. Change will would look in we were looking at a poll. That in nineteen skis we 2014. Only about 44% a white people fought that African America's were on be treated unfairly by the criminal justice system. By last summer David that number jumped to 62%. We're also seeing change in terms of police reform. And that a number of states we looked at data this morning seventeen states now are banning choke holds. Or that type of police taxes that reduce the amount of people today being able to grieve so there is changed if it. Movement in some places the question is whether or not there'll be federal movement on this earth thanks to Pierre Thomas and Terry Moran a flap lives matter plaza. In Washington DC not far from the White House and Terry I was struck by something we heard from one of George Floyd's Brothers who said if we can pass federal laws to protect. The bald eagle in this country that we that we can pass a federal law to protect human beings and our country. Such a striking remarked David in here at black lives plaza. Where there was so much passion and protest. Over the past year is it does. Resonate. We're just a couple blocks from the White House as you said and that's really where the action it is as we've heard from. The family and the lawyers and our correspondents what will change. Not just the trading on the street. What will change. Think most Americans remember the feeling they had when they first saw that video that feeling of a shock and horror and sorrow and for a moment. Solidarity. On this issue. What will remain there. After that moment has passed when the hard work of really making change happen. Begins I think that's one thing the family is working on that's why things that country continues to work on as our divisions arising again. Even on this day what we remember when we did come together even in such an awful moment. So important to remember Terry in fact be diversity of the faces across this country the backgrounds of the families who all. Came forward and small towns and large cross this. Country to support. The family of George Floyd in the days and weeks that followed. The events one year ago we're going to continue our coverage on ABC news live abcnews.com of course I'll be back with the entire team for world news tonight. We're to leave you here would that image of John Floyd. George Floyd's little girl saying say his name George Floyd just outside the White House the family saying this is not a democratic issue or Republican issue. It's an American issue and they're hoping for change they're in Washington's policy deflator. Oh today. You. Okay. This has been a special report. Again I was a family George Floyd led by his daughter G on the outside the White House after meeting. With president Biden the families there is not advocating for congress to pass. A federal police reform bill named after George Floyd that bill was passed by the house but is currently stalled. In the senate as Republicans and Democrats try to work on a compromise here and I want to go back to Byron Pitts. For a little bit more on this fire it does sound like. There's some light at the end of the tunnel is the exact words Republican us senator Tim Scott who's leading the charge your for the Republicans in working on this bill along with Democrats. So it sounded they are making progress there's a lot of things they agree on here and they're trying as as pure pointed out. To work on the qualified immunity aspect but I'll ask you about just the significance. Of this moment when you think back to where we were a year ago. To see today George Floyd Stanley at the White House having met with the president and talking about this federal police reform bill in George Floyd's name. That could be passed pretty soon. I think today as a reminder. Just progress has been me about how difficult and slow progress can be and a you know I've talked about this I've talked with Terry about the very same thing that look we are a Michael ways society we want change. Immediately that's not just sort of a youthful notion us American notion. But the reality of of our nation's history and real change. It's just not a microwave it's more like a Stew it takes time it takes a variety of agreements I think about Islam and lots of comparison between. George Foy who represents this generation there in itself for Emmett Till was killed in August of 1955. The Civil Rights Act didn't pass until 1964. The voting rights act didn't pass until 1965. Real change took time. The work this going on in the nation's capital right now. Up on Capitol Hill. That's real change that's can't take role Tom I don't necessarily Shelley optimism that the Stanley did today. All of us have covered Washington for any time know that that that when things slow down here they golf and slow down for awhile. On there is despite the public face there is real divide. Between the Republican Party ended in the Democratic Party as to what police reform should look like so I would expect inning change anytime soon. And that's. The story of America when it comes to substantial change it takes time mcginnis Doctor King once said the ark of the more universe is long. Emphasis on law it points to works just as we are good and decent nation eventually we seem to get it right but rarely do we get it right quickly. And Byron there is one difference so now and that is video and and you and I were talking about this before we went. To the Stanley and there at the White House the fact that no just. 24 hours after George Flinn was killed there in Minneapolis the world saw the video of his murder how do you think this whole thing plays out. If that video turn all of Frazier had never taken that video and do you think that the kind of change your talking about. Can now happen more quickly considering everyone has a video camera in their pocket. I. I think it can occur quickly and certainly that was a game change what do what he asked me earlier when the moments that I remember most from this past year and one of the moments are remember. Is a report by our colleagues steals and some. Where he he said that the one factor the one thing that was different in this case from all the other cases was that. That that person had a camera had it and then took images. Looking on the sixteen year old black man and terrorism a black man my age who hasn't had aids some a George Florida experience. Or known someone in their family or someone they grow with who had a similar experience it's well I think that image was shocking. And disturbing to all. I think many people in many communities of America weren't surprised at all. And so that we can't underestimate. That certainly we we've seen this this that the goodness of America and his response. Odds of that videotape. But I don't think anything would have changed if not for that videotape in many ways like the image of them itself. Men of color have been dying in the hands of angry white miles for a very long time prior to August of 1955. But what changed was when his mother image those mother agreed to have the photograph taken of his. Bloated and beaten body in his casket and win good and decent Americans across the country saw that image of this child beaten to death. Many people decided America is better than that and so I think with this videotape. And Twain Swanee. Good and decent Americans saw that videotape some for the first time others reminded of what they see in the pass and saying you know what. America is better than this we can change to your point will it change quickly. I've been a journalist for forty years. I'm not optimistic that changed significant change will occur quickly but is occurring. You know and part of this all the nations special tonight on ABC news be looking Newark, New Jersey. As hardest scrabble. Urban center is any place in America but they've been engaged in police reform for a number of years and has picked up some in any year since George Bush death. And they're making a real change there because they're good people in law enforcement community in politics. Who are committed to doing good work so it's possible but never as a quick. And the buyer and Derek showman was convicted of George Floyd's murder last month he's due to be sentenced. Next month the other three officers involved are now due to stand trial next year what are you looking out for as the rest of the criminal proceedings here play out. I would think there's some expectations. Mr. showroom will likely get a lengthy sentence based on the evidence presented but by the prosecution is Kason. In all the legal analyst that was talked at ABC news and around the country. Ask for a S for the the other officers former officers have been accused. Who knows I think in many ways that as for the nation and our awareness of this case a couple of moves on now. Past there are children. I think he becomes a footnote for the most part unless something dramatic unexpected happens in this sentencing process. But I think he is significance to worry or as a nation its past. And that and then this bill that they're they're debating now. In Washington and it is were a lot of that the focus will turn to now win in and policies. And legislation that can. Be put in place to help change America the way many people like to see a change. And I packets always great to hire and set fire and thank you thank you America.

