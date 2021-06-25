Transcript for George Floyd statue vandalized in New York

NYPD detectives are pounding the pavement on Flatbush avenue tonight as cleanup crews struggled to restore the monument. An eleven foot tall bust of George ploy. Blasted with black paint barely five days after it was unveiled in rip my heart out this has got to stop. Police say it happened in the middle of the night. The monument based not only. Black paint it's based was tagged with the website and other self proclaimed neo fascist organizations NYPD chief of department. Rodney Harrison he cries of the two and a phenomenal job this year rose some amount of these not these cases so. I'm sure that they're down to the bottom of who commended describe monument producer Lindsay. Yes and I'm not gonna get emotional but to come out today and see that someone in the name of hate came during the night and at least it. In the night when we couldn't see their face they snuck and it's really really devastating. The statue was unveiled here on June TV. It's made of woods specifically 200 individual sheets of plywood perfectly caught. And bound together. It was based on the eve of the sentencing of shorts Floyd's convicted killer former Minneapolis police officer Derek show it's. Only meant I didn't it's very disheartening admitted disgusting and it's sad Floyd family spokesperson Courtney Nelson usually someone can deface a statue. You can't stop. You can't stop the movement because a statue was inanimate object. That's why I can be mad guesses the statue and I can be mad and I understand what it represents blatant changes here and you can't stop teens.

