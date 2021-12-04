Transcript for George Floyd’s brother speaks at Derek Chauvin's trial

Word emerges Harris. Plus senior plus senior loyalists you don't followers and his father Lu and show us your thoughts. And do what seeing is that your mother. But it they column this it's this it's who called her mrs. Area column this season. We just got a mom. Everybody around him made you lose column Assisi. In news anybody who heard Colin. And they had to be like. Did he is a base that anybody other than name calling mom don't join please everybody come on this for the month of so many people in the community. What community hands. That would send her lawyer and I'm book and communal housing authority. Prior days. It was loaded cone poverty. We'd save when he's all. Immediately enjoy this week glued together. Playing video games. His favorite game goes on Nintendo. Wii ladies don't drool. And replace it willful. And pop finally beat him and in game. And ours is so happy to stand up. And he was six pain would say come honestly. I'm. And good to us who is now limited to muscle us players yards also. He's been made this. Banana man a salinas' hand he's committed serious sentences because. Joyce concluded. He couldn't won't want. So. And also you would if you all would live no holds. USC. Joy. Lands on the wallet because you always. Measured what is harder trying to see how tall he is because he wanted to be tall all the time because she loves sports. So he always wanted to be good Beers. Let me interrupt you for a for a moment to appreciate you sharing that was us. I'd like to show the witness Winston marked for identification is easy to leave for. Do you recognize. The picture into before. Kessler at a picture of your mother and George when he was younger and and offerings and the Sunnis for. Where they were using. Permission to publish. Series you please describe. This photo in which you know about it. Seasonal low winners. That's my own probe and join us this. I'm miserable little. They. How many years. You may 24 may. Demo room Q. Maybe we didn't. I don't know mom though many very. It's like bittersweet moment because pollute the head when they move com. Sugar grain to. Ask you some questions about. Your mom's passing. And just let me know when your.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.