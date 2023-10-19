Georgia deputy fatally shoots man during traffic stop

Body camera footage released by the Camden County Sheriff’s office shows the moment a Georgia man, who previously spent 16 years wrongfully imprisoned, was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

October 19, 2023

