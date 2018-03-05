Transcript for Georgia family claims gunman kicked down door, fired gun during home invasion

Three masked men kicked down someone's door at 5 o'clock last Monday morning. Yeah. Yelled DeKalb county police several times investigators told me these are not police officers there's dean is pretending to be policed. Doing a home invasion in a Gwinnett County cul-de-sac. Three people were sleeping in the home when they heard a loud noise the father went to see what it was insolvent suspects in his house he tried to hide but the suspects saw him in immediately demanded money police said one suspect ran upstairs and that's when the mother and son up their barricaded themselves in a bedroom when the suspect tried to force his way into that bedroom the sun tried to escape on a second floor window. The video shows a suspect fired a shot at the sun neighbors and in nearby apartment complex are terrified and are taking precautions. Not that. First time thing that happened like that around here but that's why just try to my my business and keep my door locked and I haven't. Police want you to take a close look at these cars riding to the cul-de-sac just minutes before the home invasion. There's a white car and a dark colored car police believe they could be involved. That's what's kind of sad about it and I'd like to think I was in a better area but might get that that's why I'm trying to move.

