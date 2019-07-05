Transcript for Georgia signs bill into law banning abortion after 6 weeks

I thank you all so much for being here with us this morning as you all know Georges a state that values life. We protect the innocent. We champion. The vulnerable. We stand up and speak for those unable to speak for themselves. The life that is very simple. But also a very powerful a declaration that all life has value that all life. Matters and it all life is worthy of protection. I understand light that others have said that some oppose this legislation. Realize that some might challenge it in the court of law. But our job is to do what is right. Not what is the east. We are called to be strong anchor writes. We will not back now. We will always continue to fight for life. I'm Simon HB 481 this morning to ensure that all georgians have the opportunity. To live grove. Learn and prosper in our great stay. Through the life that we will allow precious babies to grow up and realize their full god given potential and I want to thank speaker Ralston. Lieutenant governor ducking for their strong leadership. At this State Capitol and on this issue. I like others before me. Stand here to applaud representative Ed Sessler and senator Renee on him and for a job well done crafting. This piece of legislation. In chief he's just not a voice calls. I want also thank my floor leaders represented of tea Rodgers. Jodi lot. Bart reed's Dominic Le Ricky senators elect Hillary and bronze strictly for their hard work. In helping secure passage of the life that. And finally out on a buying those behind. Into the Saturday. Those in front on me. Those outside of these bill worse and throughout Georgia. They refuse to be silent on this issue. They rejected the status quo who believe as I do that every baby has a right to life. The remember today is just the beginning curves. We had too many children that are stuck in Foster care are. The adoptions process while we made great strides in Georgia. We have more to do because it's still too expensive. And too cumbersome for Georgia fame. The elderly are being exploited and abused in communities. They're out of state and our nation. In countless victims of human trafficking. Remain in the status. They deserve justice that is why we must all continue to fight. We must protect life at all stages we do us believe we must remember our higher call. And we must remember to work in the days months and years ahead as we have done this year. Thank you all and god bless you I'm looking forward to sign and house bill for 81. The life that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.