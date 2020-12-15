Ghislaine Maxwell wants to be released on bail

More
Ghislaine Maxwell’s family members have submitted letters to a federal court in support of an effort to obtain pretrial release for the accused co-conspirator of the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.
0:24 | 12/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ghislaine Maxwell wants to be released on bail
Accused child sex offender Golan Maxwell is receiving family support a new attempt to be released on bail. I support includes words from a previously revealed husband. Court documents show Maxwell has been Mary sister when he sixteen prop unidentified spouse describes her they loving person. That's what wants to be released on a 28 million dollar bond she's been held since her arrest in July for allegedly providing victims for Jeffrey Epstein.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"Ghislaine Maxwell’s family members have submitted letters to a federal court in support of an effort to obtain pretrial release for the accused co-conspirator of the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74735139","title":"Ghislaine Maxwell wants to be released on bail","url":"/US/video/ghislaine-maxwell-released-bail-74735139"}