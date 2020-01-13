Transcript for Gigi Hadid could be a juror in Harvey Weinstein trial

A supermodel could end up on the jury for Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial. GG aideed was among the potential jurors summoned this morning to a courtroom in lower Manhattan. She told the judge that she has met Weinstein and potential witness Selma high act. But she said she believes she could remain impartial. And he was included among the potential jurors asked to return on Thursday for additional question.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.