Transcript for Girl, 12, drowns trying to save her mother

It was just after three Sunday afternoon a family wading in water on a bend of the river at magnolia gardens park when the river claimed the life. And exposure they're in my chest deep water. And for some reason her mother. It was in distress. Two girls he says one of them her twelve year old daughter rescued the woman people nearby rescued one girl but couldn't save the daughter. Any other girls got into a hole in the beach. Underwater and just disappeared or came back no idea how deep that whole lives have him illustrated. Guide building and went down. Hold his breath he could find a bottom. This sick just set I was always been treacherous but more so now post heart the F. The flood created a new spit of beach on one side at the water here. And where a hundred foot high due in stood is now the remains of the sand swept downstream. What's constant is the changing nature of the river bottom that can't be seen from the surface and it's very different after the flood. Where the little girl is found today before the storm because about maybe forty yards wide tell us about a 140. Here are delighted he's you'll walk our ways now you walk just couple feet and you'll love and twelve. We're water the bands of the river are known for taking lives with crowds flocking to the water in this heat the concern is there will be more tragedies. But this sheriff's captain who spent years policing the water points out. There's yet to be a drowning victim found that who was wearing a life best. Deborah Wrigley thirteen Eyewitness News.

