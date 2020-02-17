Transcript for Girl, 6, attacked by mountain lion in busy park

In broad daylight in Mountain Lion attacked a six year old girl and to San Antonio county park in Seneca county. It came out of Bush's. Right about winning grabbed a hold of the girl there isn't until today pushed the line win the bushes and ran off. The six year old was walking with their parents any group of six adults and four children going up the hill in one of the busiest trails unconscious and in colonial. How badly yeah. Sun ray knows he has minor injuries so a couple puncture wounds on her calf. According to the park Rangers this part was experiencing one of the busiest days of the season with a parking lot for 300 cars at capacity. Need those who've lived around to preserve are aware of the Mountain Lion population on the hills. We're shocked to hear about yet. There -- lines that wander around here once in awhile so they usually its use in the dark and not during the today. A little bit nervous I know that mountain lions. Will only attack in certain situations. Department efficient loan life are now searching for the mountain lion in hopes to prevent a second attack. We will mobilize the cat and we will put it large culvert traps of that it can't come too but in prior to that we will take DNA samples from it. To make sure that we have to crack cat. Cat is believed to be 160. Pounds. Once located hacking took Mancini says and decide what action to take. I Kesey in this incident what will happen I know that we. Would leave the cast here. Park Rangers are investigating this incident and now has to win and to San Antonio will reopen in pat remains. Well known is senate Hart county news Pena he BC 7 NEWS.

