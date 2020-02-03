Transcript for Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus dies

Who won this outlaw. Dead. Outside at about. Out on me Beatrice Mason was with her granddaughter six year old read a horn which he says the pickup truck left the road and hit her. But troopers say the child stepped into the road it was hit. It happened around 6:30 this morning well before sunrise. They've crossed the street to wait for the bus about seven minutes before Iraq Mason says she rushed to the girl. I don't yet know why EMS crews performed CPR at the scene and roster to the hospital. A neighbor spoke to her family as all this was happening. I walked off how bitter mayoral system. He's hit mother's sister I don't know if you've parent. Horne is a first grader Heath springs elementary school less than a mile away. Counselors were here today to help staff and her classmates. School officials say it's been hard for everyone. Assistant warden darkest executed Adams good morning. We don't know much about her injuries except near severe and her community is vote. I really like praying for her but she's in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.