Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect

The girls were leaving a gas station convenience store in Millington, Michigan, last week when a man grabbed one of the girls by the hair and attempted to kidnap her, according to police.
0:39 | 08/14/18

For young girls in Michigan are shaken up but not hurt after fighting off an alleged attacker the girls were leaving a gas station convenience store when they say a man started following them. He grabbed the youngest one just eleven years old the other girls helps kicking Henman and hurling hot coffee Adam. And girls say he grabbed another girl by the hair and the friends came to the rescue once again. I got my drink in checked it is said. I treading. I punched him in the head. Kate screen punched. Clawed through their pondering circular piece sort of they had on the they would they need to do. Jesse did the man ran off but he was arrested a short time later.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

