-
Now Playing: Tourists taking selfies with wildlife could face criminal charges
-
Now Playing: 'Stand your ground' shooter charged with manslaughter
-
Now Playing: New developments in Urban Meyer investigation
-
Now Playing: Judge releases New Mexico suspects arrested on child abuse charges
-
Now Playing: Man flies small jet into his own home
-
Now Playing: Homes, cars slammed by water amid flash floods in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect
-
Now Playing: Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex blaze is 6th this fire season
-
Now Playing: Flash floods wash cars off dealership
-
Now Playing: Police in NJ rescue a bride and groom stranded in floodwaters
-
Now Playing: Trump slams ex-aide after she releases recording of her firing
-
Now Playing: 'They're not welcome here': Black girls on field trip told to leave gift shop
-
Now Playing: Savannah police officer and wife allegedly stabbed to death by wife's teenage brother
-
Now Playing: Airport security questions raised after man crashes plane near Seattle
-
Now Playing: Embattled FBI agent who sent disparaging texts about Trump is fired
-
Now Playing: Shooter in 'stand your ground' case arrested on manslaughter charge
-
Now Playing: Investigation into why pilot allegedly flew plane into his own house
-
Now Playing: Relentless rain swamps neighborhoods and roads in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Search expands for Phoenix woman missing for nearly 10 days
-
Now Playing: Officer involved in violent beating may now face charges: Police