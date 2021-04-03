Golden retriever enjoys Idaho scenery

More
A dog named King Teton overlooked the spectacular scenery of Lucky Peak Lake in Idaho.
0:51 | 03/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Golden retriever enjoys Idaho scenery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"A dog named King Teton overlooked the spectacular scenery of Lucky Peak Lake in Idaho.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76239331","title":"Golden retriever enjoys Idaho scenery","url":"/US/video/golden-retriever-enjoys-idaho-scenery-76239331"}