Transcript for Good Burger pop-up restaurant debuts based on Nickelodeon film and sketch show

So that they're gonna move onto a little bit of happy news if your child of the ninety's you probably remember this take a listen. He. Welcomed to give America home of the Ginsburg Kathy Dioner. Just. Well now you can get the real thing at a pop up store in Los Angeles and that's where we buy. Our Robert as a paid Robert. Tough assignment he got here show us what we're missing. It's a good Simon and good morning Kimberly or should I say welcome to good burger home run the good burger. I don't know what you were doing in your childhood but I definitely with obsessing over the all of that show on Nickelodeon and when my favorite skits whether that Keenan and health get. Good burger and now you can actually live your fantasy. This is the pop up shops that are public restaurant that just opened last night. Celebrities were here cal Mitchell was here Nick Cannon and his kids. Com were also here and the new cast of all that which is Jessica. Premiered just recently to a whole new generation. They were also here last night so it's guarantee that there'll be a lot of families old and young that will be coming to this restaurant. But take a look behind me this is that iconic scene that you would see. They cast members behind there. Taking your order bombed the menu is very very similar to that. Of what you would have seen on the show as well they topped restaurant tour. I'm shaft chef Albin that you create a lot of these. Food items here at the restaurant. He is famous for the burger showing you to you and also some of his restaurant you have to go on line. Good sugar pop up dot com to make reservations. Two this unique experience they've also got. Ed special stops here if he ever wanted to try it they've got here come to life. Palms and we wanted to come around here though there's a lot of instant memorable moments in the you know everyone cares about you know their photos these days and what's going to be what they're gonna put on the Graham. Like this all bath garage door which will be doing some photo opportunities later today and. We can't end. At the restaurants. With out a little good shake. Up also cam I've got. I've got a little commemorative item with your name on it I'll be sending it here way but it's one of those now. Main main the main thing robber that kicked off that is thank you so much I wanna be there with you some cool look good to see you. Can't wait to have you here yeah and TO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.