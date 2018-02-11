Transcript for Google workers call for culture change on harassment

Now onto that worldwide walkout at Google thousands of employees are protesting the waving say the company handles sexual harassment. Which Johnson has latest on Mac good morning went. K Diane this is one of the largest and most publicized company wide protests of the need to air up a scene repeating itself around the world from New York California London Singapore. Google employees walking off the job speaking out against sexual harassment and demanding change they carried signs like time's up tech. And not okay Google a global walkout against the tech giant's alleged handling of sexual misconduct allegations. Now this comes just one week after the New York Times reported that there was a ninety million dollar severance package. For Andy Rubin the creator of android mobile software the report says it's 4014 payout. Came after Google concluded a sexual misconduct allegation against him was credible. Now Rubin denies the allegation firing back on Twitter saying quote the New York Times story contains numerous inaccuracies about my employment act Google. And wild exaggerations. Now Google employees here are asking for specific changes they're demanding. An end to pay inequality they want reports on sexual harassment cases within the company. And they want the Google to make the process easier. For employees who come forward with complaints. Google says they support their employees who participated in the walk outs and they are listening and they hope to take. All of their feedback in and hopefully turn that into some real legitimate action going forward Diane. We'll keep an eye on how that progresses which Johnson Forrest thanks where it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.