GOP Congressman: Jan. 6 select committee will be a ‘1-sided affair’

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, on why he opposed a commission this year to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, as hearings get underway.
9:24 | 07/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for GOP Congressman: Jan. 6 select committee will be a ‘1-sided affair’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:24","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, on why he opposed a commission this year to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, as hearings get underway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79104204","title":"GOP Congressman: Jan. 6 select committee will be a ‘1-sided affair’","url":"/US/video/gop-congressman-jan-select-committee-sided-affair-79104204"}