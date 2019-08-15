Transcript for GOP Rep. Steve King faces backlash over rape and incest comments

We turn to some controversial. Provocative statements from Republican congressman Steve King. Of Iowa who questioned its humanity would exist if not for rape or incest. This was his defense for banning abortions in all cases with no exceptions to take a listen to his come in here. What are it was okay what are we went back through all the family trees and just hold those people out we're products of rape and incest. Where they're beginning population. We're all my outfit didn't consider all the more than all the Reagan village that's taken place. All right so you hear that and now there's new calls by Democrats. For him to resign so want to bring in professor Lina Maria Maria oh. From University of Iowa. Focusing all on gender women. And sexuality studies at the university. Glad you're with us what did you make of these comments when you heard them. Thank you so much for having me first I have to say. While the she or it's or shocking themselves and actually not surprise that they came up from Steve King. He's essentially condemning sexual violence. As a means to procreate which is. Very extreme. And in some ways falls in line with the other extreme things that he stead on immigration. And and issues of race recently. Friend since many times as common about. Western civilization and white white nationalism becoming that terrorists. So sexual assault as a means of procreation is very much I believe an extreme position. Yes in the what does this mean for the community you know what are these words mean when they hear. They're represented as saying something like this especially women who may have been impacted by. Sexual assault or violence. I think they're quite damaging honestly. We ire as. People who. Have children or not as women. We are being assaulted right now. By. Very conservative groups are Hughes speaking to conservative troop in the suburbs of de Moines. A cool with they themselves might be shocked by some of this lane which. In fact 52% of Americans in it you know they continue to support. The accessibility of abortion. Under certain circumstances. Circumstances tend to be. Rape and incest. He's talking to a very marginal group of people. I believe it's at 20% of people who do not believe abortion should be allowed in under any circumstances. Since he is talking to. Perhaps he's talking to his face again. I believe. Very marginal group of people who believed cents. Irate yes I'm provocative for sure professor Lina Maria Maria O from University of Iowa. Thanks for being with us today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.