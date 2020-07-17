-
Now Playing: New York places new requirement on out-of-state travelers
-
Now Playing: Battle to reopen schools heats up as coronavirus cases surge
-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins' family members reflect on the impact of the Arbery, Floyd cases
-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins’ family recall the impact of his death
-
Now Playing: Heat wave spreading across Midwest, Northeast
-
Now Playing: Bella Heathcote on the making of her new horror film, 'Relic'
-
Now Playing: Racially motivated cold case murder solved after 34 years
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Week: Meet Watson and Kiko
-
Now Playing: Proposed Senate bill promises up to $50 billion for day cares
-
Now Playing: Mortgage rates fall below the 3% mark
-
Now Playing: New footage shows sharks swarming volcanoes
-
Now Playing: Winona Ryder defends Johnny Depp in trial
-
Now Playing: New warning about counterfeit face masks
-
Now Playing: Ex-Redskins employees allege sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Maryland governor reacts to Trump’s pandemic response
-
Now Playing: Majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s pandemic response
-
Now Playing: Georgia governor sues Atlanta mayor over mask mandate
-
Now Playing: Republicans and Democrats scale back convention plans
-
Now Playing: Elaborate treasure hunt