Transcript for Gov. Cuomo announces 3-strike policy for NYC bars, restaurants

The governor had some really big safety concerns today in some ways the city has me a lot of progress but in others there is still a very long waited out. Says New York City looks to phase floor we have just learned. That came to our establishments will not open and possibly for quite some time and also the governor cracking down. I'm restaurant and bar owners who had then bending the rules so as we look to the possibility. Unfazed thawra which could come as early as Monday there came an announcement today. That there will be no indoor dining our other cultural activities that includes museums movie theaters malls. Restaurant owners are going to have to wait to expand indoor dining as well. A necklace for gym owners to also today the governor says restaurants at a have been a hearing to the guidelines in place. Pour the ones who have not the restaurants who have been operating outdoor bars and serving drinks and not food. Which has led to pop up block parties that we have seen a special on the weekends in places like the east village. And of course of our pride weekend where there were a large crowds gathering outside of restaurants. Many people not wearing masks well now those establishments will be find. Dead state has received a numerous amount of complaints. They've been flooding in and now the governor has instituted a three strikes and you're out rule. Three violation and is paying your business will be closest. New York City real loud bars and restaurants opened four out doors service on June 20 sector. There is significant evidence of failure to comply estate itself has looked at over 5000 establishments in downstate New York. And found many cases. Of a failure to comply. It's wrong it's dangerous itself bishop it's unacceptable it's also illegal. So today beginning in New York City we're going to an active three strikes and you're close to. We're still working out the final plans with the state. The state is feeling cautious the city's feeling cautious we really want to get this right in light of what we're seeing around the country I want to emphasize this is the X-Factor now. To see so many other states going in the wrong direction is causing us a lot of care in how we approach this decision. So we'll have more to say on an as early as later today or tomorrow. In light of what's been going on around the country New York State officials are being extra cautious in allowing. Dining to go back inside as well as other indoor establishment. To open we are expecting that pays for announcement to come sometime tomorrow. From the governor and.

