Transcript for Governor Northam's controversial photo investigation

The investigation's findings are inconclusive as to whether or not governor nor them was wearing black face horror. In that kkk costume so let's unpack this 36 page report how did investigators determine if governor nor that was in that phone out. The law firm McGuire woods interviewed a total of 52 people. Thirty of which are current or former Avian asked students. Northern former roommate who was a dentist says the person in black face as much better seats than governor nor the governor Norton says the person black face has much thicker legs than he did in med school. McGuire woods said not one person could directly confirm if it was indeed a governor in the photo. They acknowledged the governor's inconsistent statements when the story first broke. Then he told us that. The most important thing to him is his honesty and his reputation for honesty. And he decided initially to go with the the apology. As opposed to the outright denial. That you will see in the report. Was a surprise to many of his staff. Next question. Was the photo placed an error. The investigation found the yearbook process was chaotic numbers of the yearbook staff said it's possible that photo could have been misplaced. The investigation could not conclude whether or not the photo was an air. However from 19842013. Investigators only found won the mistake in all of EV messes your box. McGwire was acknowledges there is scant information 35 years later and they said they could not get in touch with everyone who might have direct knowledge in Norfolk Jacqueline lane ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.