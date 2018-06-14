Governor rejoices over ICE staying deportation of man needing kidney transplant

Governor Dannel Malloy celebrated the decision made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stay the deportation of Nelson Santos, a father of three who needs a kidney transplant.
1:48 | 06/14/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Governor rejoices over ICE staying deportation of man needing kidney transplant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

