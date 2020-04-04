Governors criticized for not ordering 'stay-at-home' mandate

More
There is a complicated reality in the nine states not yet hard-hit by the coronavirus.
4:06 | 04/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Governors criticized for not ordering 'stay-at-home' mandate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:06","description":"There is a complicated reality in the nine states not yet hard-hit by the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69972416","title":"Governors criticized for not ordering 'stay-at-home' mandate","url":"/US/video/governors-criticized-ordering-stay-home-mandate-69972416"}