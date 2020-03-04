Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Governors say lack of coordination creating bidding wars for medical supplies
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:41","description":"Competition among states to acquire ventilators and protective equipment is driving up prices for state and local governments.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69964285","title":"Governors say lack of coordination creating bidding wars for medical supplies","url":"/US/video/governors-lack-coordination-creating-bidding-wars-medical-supplies-69964285"}