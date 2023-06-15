Grand jury indicts ex-Marine in chokehold death of Jordan Neely

Daniel Penny initially faced manslaughter charges for the death of Jordan Neely who Penny held in a chokehold grip on a New York City subway.

June 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live