Grand jury reviewing new evidence in Tupac Shakur's death

The iconic rapper was shot to death in Las Vegas nearly 30 years ago. Police just searched a home near Las Vegas sparking new interest in what many thought was a cold case.

July 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live