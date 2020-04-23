'The Great Experiment': Earth Day in the middle of a pandemic

More
A world without cars and planes gives humans a glimpse of what planet might look like if we take better care of it.
3:57 | 04/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Great Experiment': Earth Day in the middle of a pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:57","description":"A world without cars and planes gives humans a glimpse of what planet might look like if we take better care of it.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70298977","title":"'The Great Experiment': Earth Day in the middle of a pandemic","url":"/US/video/great-experiment-earth-day-middle-pandemic-70298977"}