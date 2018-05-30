Transcript for Group smashes Rodeo Drive storefront, steals designer clothes

We're back now in the wild scene in Beverly Hills for cars pulled up in front of an if some -- clothing store along Rodeo Drive. And about ten suspects jumped out and start smashing the store's windows. Police actually tracked down one of those cars but all of those suspects are still on the loose called Rodeo Drive bizarre day I think that's why did you hit him. There is a section of the calls that idea is if and Hollywood there it changes of them play wow okay interest.

