Group suing to get Trump banned from ballot

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders has details on a group that is suing to have former President Donald Trump banned from running for office after Jan. 6.

October 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live