Transcript for Gruesome video shows officer pushing inmate head-first into concrete wall

And an early morning hours of December 1 2018. Pumps at least officers arrested Hussein that he need Garcia I would have. In reference to the disturbance they got a call involving a drunk bail. Garcia we just saw there was taken into custody. He was charged by police. Or disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest without violence both missed any. He was being transported. Feud the homestead police department's station for booking. And think which I don't watch we're very closely. There. I'm very proud that as I can see me I think we have one more. Even slower actions that you can see it because that's a very short video that you're seeing investor sentiment. Ran and while more time. Can't watch it here is very haven't watched his hands as. As he presses against the rose against the and I'll tell you whether it I mean it's obviously very relevant that is our that is our felony battery right here thanks he has suffered a laceration. His forehead it was bleeding. Quite noticeably. He was and tape into the hospital surgeon who blew his views to close or laceration and. And reporting as we reported in the incident we will not stand for its behavior. Today we are charging homestead police officer Lester Brown. With felony battery. And which is that they're degree felony and official misconduct which is also a third degree.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.