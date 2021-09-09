Transcript for Guantanamo Bay’s role in war on terror 20 years after Sept. 11

And all this week were examining what America is and what we've become in the aftermath of September 11 with a five part documentary series a collaboration between ABC news live. And ABC's investigative unit. Tonight we did a hard look at the role of Guantanamo Bay after 9/11 in housing suspected terrorists captured in them so called global war on terror. And we hear from former Guantanamo detainee locked our boom again. From the DN story begins. When he was brought into a Bosnian police station. Back in October 2001 right after the attacks for questioning about an alleged bombing plot. Get a Ding any. Can not only did the garden. Brought me some paperwork wrong he told me. You're innocent and you can get around it was a sign year it is your stuff home team. Okay. Okay. And then he. The dramatic scene erupted outside. The heavy presence of police in riot here mobilized at the jail. Considered releasing too many men and five other men and officers brought him to dance. I assume most seeing institutional food and at that moment I wish. I saw people wearing hoods. With the dogs handcuffs. Afterwards they blindfolded me and covered my years using handcuffs to me. Protest. Nearly 300 relatives and supporters tried to block of hands from leaving. You don't want them to CCC. I heard some Bosnian little emotion and let me anywhere near him. And then the six men were handed off to US forces are soldiers working with the Bosnian government. She's terrorists who were plotting to bomb our embassy. Who many and then the other accused man known as the Algerian six. This sort of Guantanamo Bay they were among the camp's first detainees. Arriving during its second week of operation. Good day away opened my eyes seeing that in consent. And I am sure could. ABC's chief investigative reporter Josh struggle and joins us now with more on tonight's episode did Joshua wanna start with. We're movement bu med the end just leaves off there in that clip he says he was shocked when he opened his eyes at gitmo. You've been I was there about fifteen years ago as well right after they opened it to reporters. Attended tell us describe what that place is what it's like and what shocks you about what went on. Well first of all Terry you know. The aid the detention facility that has become so controversial is usually off limits to reporters some of us have gotten limited tours. But the the high value detainees as they call them the did the highest maximum security detainees. We can't see the facilities that they're actually end that's just for them. And the red cross and I think they're lawyers can go in but. Gitmo writ large is a very very strange environment and I'm sure you were struck when you first went down there. Parts of the camp parts of the Bremerton it's a US naval base it has been for a hundred years. Parts of it are no different than an army town or a navy town somewhere in. Far or Alabama. You have a McDonald's you have general store you have pub you have all sorts of military folks you have the schools for the kids. Very very normal but then you get to the high security portion of the camp by the court. Complex. And decide in and that's obviously we bring the detainees. And it's very very strange it set up like it's a forward operating base in Afghanistan or Iraq they don't have permanent. Buildings to house the attorneys or the office space or the reporters that are out there to cover these various hearings. It's very very strange and it's very remote when you're there the first thing that strikes you. Is even though it's a long standing US military facility and obviously as high tech communications between. The navy operations there and back in Washington and back in Florida. The communications and need the access that we as civilian observers have really next to nothing it's a it was always very very strange to be there. And and they closed down that camp now where most of prisoners were being out front was falling apart it's gone on so long is falling apart. So the Bush Administration is covering it fact and they felt the need to go to such. It's such extremes. In a La extraordinary renditions in the middle of the night as we just saw a secret prisons brutal and teller interrogations by any fair definition. Our torture. You know who at the end of the day why they think they did that. Well they're the real benefit of the work that we've done over the last eight months and putting together this documentary series. Has been not even he has been the research you know we don't have to guess. We actually went back to people like Alberto Gonzales who was the White House counsel then the attorney general to John Ballinger. Who was the chief attorney for the National Security Council to Andy card. Who was President Bush's chief of staff at the time and we asked all of these questions you know they have a a logical. Explanation for what occurred and the bottom line of it was. They wanted to take. The that was remote where they could then interrogate them. From there are though a lot of other kinds of questionable decisions were made in fact John Ballinger who was the National Security Council. Chief attorney he said at the time the first point was not really controversial use get model that's okay. And at that point gitmo was really best known for just being you know in a few good men it really wasn't known as a controversial location. But then the other things when you start hearing about these extraordinary renditions in the middle of the night you hear about the I aggressive interrogation techniques that have been termed by eight. Many fair minded people like you say torture. And we go through that tonight in in the episode we have actually a really really. Stark interview with the first. Military attorney who raise questions about the type of interrogation techniques and he sensed. A memo back to Washington that said this is just wrong it shouldn't be done we have the FBI. Assistant General Counsel who actually raise these questions with the Pentagon with the Justice Department at the time at of course we have locked arms and many end. Who suffered. Through the interrogation techniques and it's important to know there are some people that are. I held now at gitmo who are suspected terrorists there are some people who have actually pleaded guilty to terrorism charges blocked harbor many end. In the end he was not a terrorist he was released by a federal judge after the government hadn't defected showed that they had no. Evidence or reason to keep it. And and and obviously the reason that the government chose give us because at that time they thought it was outside the jurisdiction of the federal courts so they thought they can get away with things and that is. One of the original sins of all this was a guerrilla so I've been covering this we've had trial accused now eleven mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and and other. The top value detainees. He just a pretrial martians heard this week I'm eyewitness them out of Fort Meade two decades after the attack twenty years so what does that tell you about these. Military tribunals. Aunt and what the original decision to take these high value detainees out of our legal system. Tortured them essentially and then try to put them back in and the mess that it's me. Look it absolutely is a mess by any fair reading of what's gone on it's absolutely a mess. And we actually interviewed Matt Olson who as a guy who has been nominated by. President Biden to run the national security division at the Justice Department he was President Obama is. Point man on closing gitmo and he says it directly. It is a failure ate the whole thing has become a failure and it's terrible and the families tell us that daddy. They want us to know that twenty years later justice delayed is justice denied but we know you and I both know and the people that cover it no. That even as it falls out of the headlines there is really no sense that this trial is up. Hey you know going to take place this year next year or the year after no one really knows it's it's entirely possible that we could get to the 25 anniversary. And potentially not have any more clarity on this. And it's in part because those original brutal axed interrogation techniques they don't want them in that courtroom. And the effort to try to put this genie back in the bottle is just making me making it very complicated as you say job well. Thanks very much Terry that you don't like us appreciate it.

