How Guantanamo's 'forever prisoner' has been held for 20 years

ABC News' Mireya Villarreal speaks with acclaimed director Alex Gibney about his new HBO documentary on the 20-year detention and alleged torture of Guantanamo captive Abu Zubaydah.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live