Transcript for Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Gordon

And now one attorney Steve Austin's Tommy our correspondent his been on the ground in the storm zone for the last point four hours at least in Steve. There's even a state of emergency declared where you are how people preparing for that's. On this city Biloxi where we're at right now there RD offering sandbags to residents. Who need them and there are encouraging residents in low lying areas which is anywhere south of I ten to sort of where we're standing closer to the gulf. To be prepared for possible flooding flash flooding. They're very concerned about the reins to if you were just talking about up to five inches of rain possibly coming all at once that's a lot of rain. Areas like this when we're standing right now lied in just a few inches of rains that they're expecting to see some flash flooding. That's that's that's a definite in this case I think the forecast is a little bit more promising in terms of wind and storm surge but they're still concerned about storm surge. As well I will say that. The hotel that were staying at normally. About this time we start to see the letters that are posted under the doors. Warning that if you haven't thought about going home maybe you should we haven't seen those so far but you know that could come later today. And. In your piece this morning on Good Morning America that several of those communities where you are had been battered by tropical storms even hurricanes in the past. How worried do you think residents are you you mention that your hotel is attending those warnings out just yet. You know it's it's it's something that we see all the time jittery tropical storms and hurricanes people who have been through. Through the worse. Who are sort of hedging their bets and deciding whether or not they're going to prepare for this one or that one. In October of last year we were here for Nate. Which at that which was a very similar type storm what was that we it's expected to be a week category one storm. And there were a lot of people of course who had been through Katrina which was devastating to this community and into. The points west. Would it take it seriously in that storm. Loaded the casino's high created quite a bit of mess quite a bit of damage up for residents here you just. Never know that is the reality of these storms and even a tropical storm. Can be extremely destructive and deadly. Water kills. Floods killed. And and that that's that's a reality that that people here having to sort of decide where they're going to take the real where they're going to ignore. Authorities though are being proactive they're encouraging residents to. Prepare now. Go get water. To get sandbags to protect your property because even though you're thinking this may not be. The big one it could be. And Steve us and Tommy we know you've had a breadth of experience covering these kinds of natural disasters and occurrences in the past we appreciate you shedding some light on this today and stay safe out there.

