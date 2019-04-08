Transcript for Gunman 'able to kill dozens and dozens more': DeWine

This year. In this incident is Connor bets CO NN OR DE GGS. White male point four date of birth 102894. Police department and mayor. In the of the tour my wife for and I that you are few minutes ago. And the assailant was obviously very very close to be able to kill. Dozens and dozens more more people. So in this tragedy. We have to thank. Our first responders we had to thank our police department for the amazing job that they have done. You know what we're always looking at what could have motivated. Such. Horrific. Action as this and done it and like I said oh this morning. Were interviewing dozens of people and going through a lot of different electronic evidence other evidence. To try to determine that we don't have that Israel this is the first day this is you know there's going to be a lengthy investigation so we'll do our best to get them. To get the information to you but speculating at this point would be premature.

