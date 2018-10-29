-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh residents react to shooting at synagogue
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh citizens in pain amid synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Judge Greg Mathis on how Aretha Franklin inspired him to help the Flint water crisis
-
Now Playing: Equality in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Gunman slaughters worshippers, suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: Florida man charged with sending suspected explosive devices through the mail
-
Now Playing: Student shot dead at North Carolina high school: Officials
-
Now Playing: Man who fell 100 feet down mine shaft, fought off snakes to tell survival story
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 29, 2018
-
Now Playing: Rabbi details tragic scene from synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Couple claims camera was hidden in cruise-ship bedroom
-
Now Playing: 8 men, 3 women killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: 9th child dies in New Jersey rehab facility at the center of viral outbreak
-
Now Playing: Red Sox win 4th World Series in 15 seasons
-
Now Playing: Synagogues across US on high alert after shooting
-
Now Playing: Pipe bomb suspect seen in new surveillance videos
-
Now Playing: Trump calls synagogue massacre 'pure evil' but questions response
-
Now Playing: Police investigate anti-semitic posts by alleged synagogue shooter
-
Now Playing: New storm to hit Midwest, Northeast with strong winds
-
Now Playing: Synagogue shooter is in custody