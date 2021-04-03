Transcript for Hail and snow hit Southern California, Northeast sees another cold blast

Time now for look at your Thursday whether. New video from the flooding crisis in eastern Kentucky this is a marine on a dock that broke loose and slammed into a bridge. It broke into several pieces the good news is dry weather is expected across that region today. Looking at today's high temperatures spring like conditions will be sticking around in many areas seventy and Kansas City 68 in Memphis. But cooler weather could be seen Abbas an and it's about to get a lot colder in the north east with below zero wind chills. Expected in many places tomorrow morning.

