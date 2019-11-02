Transcript for New Hampshire man watches house burn down on security app

A fun night of cheering on his fevered team in the Super Bowl turns into a nightmare for Michael to desk yeah. I was just basically baffled by the whole situation they have said man was visiting his girlfriend in Chicago the two were watching the pats play at a bar. When he received an alert on his phone I looked at it was just the Kuwait screen. Didn't think anything out with a phone back my pocket happen again a third or fourth time by the fourth time I thought the worst comic. I think to be broke into my house but that wasn't the case a neighbor called to desk at two tell him his home was actually on fire. Raked in their I everything just went blank analysis like nothing else matters in the world I was looking in my phone camera announced between watching my house. Being with Clinton blames. At one point two dusted talks with firefighters through the camera trying to help them get inside. I have a lot but he's. Bet you hide a lot but Greg argue. I felt so helpless like I didn't know wealthy due to desk is says this was the result of an electrical fire in bags of palate stored in his basement helped fuel the flames. His home is pretty much a total loss. Both be devastated because you literally leave and you come back and you realize you have a home anymore. So all I just hammocks are peaceful close mostly off hats here. That's one of the very few items Baird is to desk is prized possession. A patriots football signed by Julian settlement which is an ironic the fact that you won the NBP. And luckily it survived the flames.

