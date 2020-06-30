Hampton Inn employee filmed calling cops on Black guests at hotel the pool

The employee is seen in a video explaining to Anita Williams-Wright that she wanted to make sure that everyone in the pool was a guest.
1:04 | 06/30/20

Am running my license plate business what my in the pool you don't you don't because other people maximum I think. Say anything to that man and a lady you said nothing. You said nothing tonight so I hear what my kids. On the un business. Wise. Yes I must. I don't visit. It I'm meal and business. So they're running my license plate this op with the air so often on my bike that. And they don't even a light them. I don't know what it massively and got to tell me I have to get my identification. I proved that I have of the heat air. When my kids there was two white people sit and over the issue said methods are now she's sent to me all because as always people like you euros in the pool on our the last those people like me. They never actually what happened they just came up to me gone black car stormy. Member ax me anything he never axed me a single bar he never say anything to me.

