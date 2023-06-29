Handful of states mandating LBGTQ-inclusive curricula in schools

New Jersey is one of seven states that requires schools to integrate the accomplishments of LGBTQ people into their lessons.

June 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live