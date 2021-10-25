What happened in the moments after Halyna Hutchins was shot on ‘Rust’ movie set

After what he thought was an empty gun or one with “cosmetic rounds” that had no charge discharged, Alec Baldwin said he initially thought Hutchins may have fainted or suffered from a heart attack.

