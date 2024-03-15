Harlequin lambs make debut at Central Park Zoo

An energetic pair of harlequin lambs made their debut at New York City’s Central Park Zoo on Friday. The two, named Bobbin and Sage, are seven and three weeks old, respectively.

March 15, 2024

