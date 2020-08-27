Transcript for Harris slams Republicans ahead of final night of convention

A reality. Completely. Absent. From this week's Republican National Convention. Because unlike the Democratic Convention which was very clear on about the challenges we are facing and how we will tackled them. The Republican Convention. Is designed. For one purpose. To suit Donald Trump's ego. To make him feel good. But here's the thing. He's the president of the United States. And it's not supposed to be a bout him. It's supposed to be about the health and the safety and the well being of the American people. And on that measure. Donald Trump it's fails. Is seeing at its most basic level. Donald Trump doesn't understand the presidency. He thinks it's all about him. Well it's not. It's about you. It's about all of us. The people. As a lawyer and advocate. When I would rise to speak in a courtroom I'd say the following words. Come let parents for the people. And that is why I stand today to speak. For the people. Because we know the truth. Donald Trump has failed at the most basic. And important. Job of a president of the United States. He failed. To protect the American people. Plain and simple. Trunk showed. That we in the legal profession would call a reckless disregard. For the well being of the American people. A reckless disregard. For the danger a pandemic would pose to American lines. But the devastation. It would do to our economy. For the damage it would do to communities of color who had been subjected to structural racism for generations. For the chaos. That would up and our daily headlines. Make it impossible. For many of our children to go to school. Make it impossible. To live normally. And with a sense of certainty. He never appreciated. At a president swears an oath before god. And country. To protect America. Against threats seen. And unseen. It's his duty. It's his obligation. To protect us. And yet he has failed. Miserably. Here's the thing. Donald Trump's incompetence is nothingness. That has always been on full display. But in January of this year it became deadly. That's when the threat of a virus that it would endanger the world first emerged. Trump dismissed the threat. But Joseph Biden to sound the alarm. It would be the beginning. Of a pattern that persist to this day. Trump telling us not to worry. That the virus will quote disappear. That a quote miracle is coming. Joseph Biden. Saying we need a plan. A national strategy. A president who was willing to leaked. Willing to be a role models floor our nation. For our children. Trump still doesn't have a plan. He still doesn't have a plan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.