Transcript for Harvey Weinstein agrees to deal to settle lawsuits

We begin with breaking news involving Robert Weinstein the former movie mogul accused of sexual misconduct by several women point scene has agreed to a deal that will settle lawsuits filed by his alleged victims. But the settlement may not be the end to the Harvey Weinstein saga. Which has inspired a movement it led to the downfall of dozens of powerful men in the entertainment industry. This morning a possible deal in the case that helped launch the meat to movement ABC news has learned movie producer Harvey Weinstein has agreed to a 44 million dollar settlement deal. With the women who accuse him of sexual misconduct. If finalized the deal would resolve lawsuits filed by board members of his former film studio as well as the New York attorney general's office this settlement would provide thirty million dollars to the alleged victims in fourteen million dollars to pay legal fees but those funds coming from insurance policies. Weinstein after its company Miramax was one of the most powerful executives in Hollywood. His downfall came after more than eighty women accuse him of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein is still facing a criminal case in Manhattan where he's been charged with rape and other sex crimes. He's long denied any non consensual sexual encounters and his defense team remains defiant. That's the Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood and to the extent that there is bad behavior. In the bad industry. That is not what this is about. Bad behavior is not on trial in this. Case but prosecutors say Weinstein uses his power. Two were young women hoping to make it big in Hollywood fish are. You're very. Com that he had packed CEO. Money and power. Laura Godwin me he's where he will finally get back. And the trial and that criminal case is scheduled to begin in September.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.