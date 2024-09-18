Harvey Weinstein to appear in Manhattan court for arraignment on new indictment

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office presented to the grand jury allegations of three separate women who said Weinstein sexually assaulted them.

September 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live