Transcript for Harvey Weinstein moved to Rikers Island

A disgrace that movie mogul and now convicted rapists Harvey Weinstein Weinstein is now officially a Rikers Island inmate. The disgraced movie mogul was transfer to the jail after undergoing heart surgery Weinstein. Had a heart stent put in last night and Bellevue hospital that is where he's been staying since a jury found him guilty. But rape Weinstein is scheduled to be skit sentenced next week he faces up to 29 years behind bars and then also faces charges in Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.